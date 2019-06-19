Mourinho is currently unemployed after being sacked by United in December and has recently been working as a pundit for beIN Sports.

He has made no secret about his desire to return to management but in an interview on Eleven Sports he hinted that a new role might be with a national team, adding it would not necessarily have to be his native Portugal.

“I want to compete in new competitions,” he said.

" Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club. "

“Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily.”

Mourinho did also add that he wouldn’t be against managing a club again but he did continue his recent postulating that he would want to try and manage in a different league or at the least a different club.

“Winning a fifth championship in a different country or the Champions League with a third club are things I'd like to do," he continued.

“I wouldn't do it just for that. I only go where a project convinces me.

"I want to be happy, not necessarily win, I want to be happy and I don't want to accept a proposal without being convinced of it, that's what I've always thought.

“That's why if [a club] told me 'today there are no conditions to win, but we want you to create the conditions to win', then I would evaluate it.”