Football

'I should not say anything more' about record-chasing Erling Haaland - Pep Guardiola

Man City manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday that he "should not say anything" about his forward Erling Haaland, but instead let his incredible goal-scoring numbers do the talking. Haaland, who has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, will hope to add to that impressive tally - and secure City's qualification to the knockout stages - when they face FC Copenhagen.

00:01:08, an hour ago