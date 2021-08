Football

“I think we are working well' Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo happy with how things are progressing

“I think we are working well. We started the season with an idea of building a squad that is competitive. We are achieving that. The things from the past, we will now move forward. Our expectation is to improve day by day. Prepare ourselves, train well and compete.”

00:00:38, 29 minutes ago