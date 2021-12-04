Football

'I thought Chelsea played well' - David Moyes after West Ham's 3-2 win

David Moyes doesn't believe West Ham United played as well as Chelsea in their Premier League match at London Stadium on Saturday, despite winning 3-2. Chelsea held a 2-1 advantage at half time, but West Ham managed to level just before the hour thanks to Jarrod Bowen. Facing the prospect of splitting the points, Arthur Masuaku made sure all three went to the hosts when he netted in the 87th minut

