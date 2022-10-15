Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo has revealed that he has been in therapy for more than two years after being offered no help with his mental health during his playing days.

The Brazilian was one of the greatest strikers ever to play the game and his honours list includes two World Cups, two Copa Americas and two Ballon d'Ors.

Ad

However, the man known as ‘O Fenomeno’ (The Phenomenon) also had hard times, particularly serious injury problems that saw him miss almost three seasons early in his career.

Tokyo 2020 O Fenomeno at his best - Ronaldo's greatest Olympic highlights 05/04/2021 AT 08:59

Speaking to Marca, the 46-year-old, who is now president of La Liga outfit Real Valladolid and owner of Brazilian club Cruzeiro, discussed the lack of help players received for their mental health.

“I have been in therapy for two and a half years and I understand myself much better than before,” he said.

"But then again, I'm from a generation in which you were thrown into the arena and you had to do your best without the slightest hint of drama.

“I look back and I see that, yes, we were exposed to a very big mental strain and without any preparation for it.

"Also, because it was the beginning of the internet era, with the speed at which information travels. At that time there was no concern about the mental health of the players.

“Today players are much better prepared, they are given the medical attention they need to face the day-to-day, and players are studied more: the profiles of each player, how they react, how they should react.

"In my time there was none of that, unfortunately, because we have known all our lives that soccer can cause a lot of stress and be very decisive for the rest of our lives."

Asked if he talked about mental health with anyone or if it wasn’t possible in a dressing room environment, Ronaldo said: "The reality is that we didn't even know this kind of problem existed. It was absolutely ignored among our generation.

"Many, obviously, have gone through terrible times, even depression, because of the lack of privacy, the lack of freedom.

“It is true that the problems were very obvious, but the solutions were not very available.”

Serie A 'Ronaldo is the game' - Ibrahimovic hails Brazil legend 25/02/2021 AT 18:32