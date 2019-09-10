'I've had people saying they're going to come to my house' - Declan Rice reveals social media abuse

The 20-year-old was born in England of Irish descent and represented the country of his heritage three times in 2018 before breaking into Gareth Southgate's plans and changing his allegiance.

He has now lifted the lid on the sheer scale of abuse he received on social media in the wake of the decision.

"I've had people saying they're going to come to my house," he told ITV News.

"There’s a few bits I could go into but I don’t need to go into it, threats to my family, threats to me. It was tough, there has been some abuse. It was more for my mum and dad really.

" You click on their profile and they'd just be a fake profile, so you don't know whether it's true or not. "

"Thinking about it, I was never actually scared about it, because always fans are going to be giving me abuse and whatnot over it.

"You just kind of look at it and laugh, you think, 'Yeah, all right, as if you're going to come and do that type of thing'."

Upon hearing what his player had gone through, England boss Southgate was quick to lend his support.

"My concern with the transfer across associations was always the implications for him and his family.

"That’s why I thought it was a very sensitive subject and I didn’t want to push a decision because there was always going to be a reaction, but he has dealt all the way through, since his decision, with that really calmly, very maturely, and we have to hope that everything kind of passes on now."