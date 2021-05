Football

'I wanted this day so badly' - Hayes on steering Chelsea to women's Champions League final

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes reacts after her side became only the second English team to reach a Women's Champions League final following a 4-1 second leg victory over Bayern Munich. The Blues successfully overturned a 2-1 first leg deficit to win the tie 5-3 on aggregate at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea face Barcelona in the final.

00:02:06, an hour ago