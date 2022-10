Football

‘I will correct him’ – Erik ten Hag after Antony's showboating in Man Utd's win over Sheriff

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Cristano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward scored against Sheriff Tiraspol. Ten Hag also spoke about Antony's flashy spin and misplaced pass in the first half. He said: "It's a trick. Because of a trick. Yeah. Then I will correct them."

