Football

'I will destroy his music' - Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on haircuts and Ainsworth's rock band

Jose Mourinho discussed Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth's love of rock and roll on Friday, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup fourth round meeting with the Championship side at Adams Park on Monday. Ainsworth sings in a rock band - The Cold Blooded Hearts - and looks as though he would be just as comfortable on a stage as he would be on the sidelines.

00:00:34, 72 views, 38 minutes ago