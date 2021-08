Football

‘I will not comment on the situation’ - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel tight lipped on Tammy Abraham’s future

‘I will not comment on the situation, or if it is true not. He was clearly not happy with the last half a year. Maybe it was also my fault not to push him, to trust him on the same level as the other players. He wants more minutes. What are our plans, what are Tammy’s plans. This is the situation with him.”

