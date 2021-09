Football

'I will not judge my players infront of you' - Nuno after 3-1 loss to Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo referred to 'fragile positives' following his sides sobering 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. A third straight loss has seen them slip to 11th in the table, while north London rivals Arsenal now sit tenth.

00:01:07, an hour ago