‘I wish him the best of luck’ – Mikel Arteta on David Luiz leaving Arsenal

"I had the privilege to work with him for 18 months" said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of Brazilian defender David Luiz, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Luiz, who is unable to play against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, is hoping to be fully fit to play his final minutes as an Arsenal player against Brighton on Sunday after 18 months at the club.

00:00:43, an hour ago