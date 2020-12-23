Mesut Ozil says that the situation at Arsenal is "frustrating for everyone", adding that he wished he could help the team.

The 4-1 defeat against Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-final made it eight games without a win for the Gunners, leaving boss Mikel Arteta under increasing pressure.

transfers Manchester United ready for Jadon Sancho summer deal - Paper Round 2 HOURS AGO

Ozil, 32, has been jettisoned from the Arsenal first team, but said in a Twitter Q&A that he wishes "he could help the team especially right now".

"It’s a very difficult time for everyone around the club – not just for me," began Ozil.

"The situation is frustrating for everyone. Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don’t get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again."

'A really painful moment again' – Arteta on eighth straight winless game

The midfielder also appeared to offer support to another player who has been frozen out by Arteta, telling his followers that Matteo Guendouzi was the most underrated player he has played with, saying he expected the France U21 midfielder to be a "big footballer one day."

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates on Boxing Day with the Emirates club sat in 15th, just four points off the relegation zone.

Premier League Best of 2020 - When you walk through a storm: why title really does mean more for Liverpool 9 HOURS AGO