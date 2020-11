Football

'I would be embarrassed if I had to mention the qualities of Firmino' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he "would be embarrassed" if he had to explain the importance of striker Roberto Firmino to his side, as the Brazilian came under scrutiny thanks to the brilliant start made at the club by new forward Diogo Jota.

00:00:31, 6 views, an hour ago