Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness.

St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his debut season after joining for a then club-record fee of 37,500 pounds from Motherwell.

St John, who scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71, passed away on Monday evening.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather," St John's family said in a statement.

"He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside."

St John scored the extra-time winner in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leeds United in the final which secured their maiden FA Cup in 1965. He was also part of the team which won the league title the following year.

Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson paid tribute to St John on Twitter: "A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy. Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant."

Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton said St John's death was "a real loss to the game and one felt heavily in our city".

After retiring from playing, St John managed Motherwell and Portsmouth and was also a TV pundit alongside former England international Jimmy Greaves on the popular show 'Saint and Greavsie' from 1985-1992.

"One of the players along with Bill Shankly who made this club what it is today," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted. "I’ll remember him most on the best football show on tv, The Saint & Greavsie."

