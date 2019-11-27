Ibrahimovic buys share in Swedish club Hammarby

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become part-owner of Stockholm club Hammarby, but the 38-year-old has no intention of playing in the Swedish top flight again, despite publishing a picture of the club's shirt with his name on it on Instagram.

Ibrahimovic told newspaper Aftonbladet that he had bought a 50% share in AEG Sweden, who in turn own 47% of Hammarby, thereby acquiring approximately a quarter of the Stockholm club, which finished third in this year's league championship.

"I got this opportunity to partner AEG and you can't say no to that kind of opportunity. Not to people who are so successful in business," Ibrahimovic said, adding that he hoped to make the club the biggest in Scandinavia.

Speculation began on Tuesday that the striker was set for a shock return to the Allsvenskan, where he made a name for himself with Malmo FF before going on to have a storied career abroad, when he posted a short clip of the shirt on Instagram.

Ibrahimovic has spent the last two seasons at AEG-owned LA Galaxy, and with that contract set to run out at the end of the year, he has been linked to a variety of clubs in Europe. However, he has ruled out a return to Sweden.

"I've said for ten years that I'm not going to play football in the Allsvenskan. It's not going to happen," he told Aftonbladet.

Sweden's record international goal-scorer with 62 goals in 116 games, Ibrahimovic has played for Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St Germain and Manchester United, winning a slew of trophies. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)