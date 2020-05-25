Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Image credit: Getty Images
AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered an injury in training, several Italian media reports said on Monday.
The 38-year-old Swede pulled up at the end of the session, possibly with a calf muscle problem, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia, among others.
There was no immediate comment from the club itself.
Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury
Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers
00:01:32
Ibrahimovic spent some of the COVID-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden but had to go into quarantine when he returned to Italy earlier this month.
He sparked a revival when he joined Milan on a six-month spell in January for a second stint at the club.
WATCH - Zlatan scores during Hammarby training session
00:00:21
Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and the government is due to decide on Thursday if and when it can restart.
AC Milan, seventh in the table with 36 points, began training again last week.