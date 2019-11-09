Icardi gives PSG late win at brave Brest

The Argentine forward was quickest to react as Brest failed to clear the ball and scored with a shot into the top corner to lift the leaders up to 30 points from 13 games, 10 ahead of Angers.

Angel Di Maria gave PSG the lead in the 39th minute with a delightful chip following a breakaway. The goal was initially flagged offside but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

Substitute Samuel Grandsir levelled in the 72nd minute but, although they created plenty of chances, Brest slumped to their first home defeat of the season.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)