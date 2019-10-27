Icardi, Mbappe shine as PSG sink Marseille

Argentine striker Icardi and France forward Mbappe found the back of the net in the opening half to put PSG on 27 points from 11 games and leave OM in seventh place on 16 points.

Icardi has now scored seven goals in his last seven games while Mbappe has netted five times in two matches for PSG, who were without the injured Neymar.

OM have not won against PSG in all competitions in their last 20 encounters since 2011 - the year Qatar Sports Investment took over in the capital before investing more than a billion euros in transfers. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)