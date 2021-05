Football

'Ideal moment for Suarez' says Diego Simeone, with Atletico close to first title in seven years

Atletico Madrid can clinch their first Spanish league title in seven years on Sunday. Diego Simeone's side lead defending champions Real Madrid by two points with two matches remaining and will win La Liga if they beat Osasuna at home and Madrid fail to win at Athletic Club in Bilbao.

00:00:39, 15 minutes ago