Football

‘If Frankfurt had drawn, we wouldn’t be smiling now’ - Tottenham boss Conte reacts to Champions League win

Antonio Conte admits he felt scared as star striker Harry Kane missed a penalty late in Tottenham's 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday. The Spurs manager says he thinks his squad lost focus towards the end of the match and they all need to learn to keep playing until the final whistle.

00:01:44, 24 minutes ago