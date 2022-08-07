Football

'If someone were to take the ball he would punch' - Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland's Premier League debut

Reaction from Manchester City's Pep Guardiola after Erling Haaland scores both goals as the Premier League champions began the defence of their title with a 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday. "The way he took the ball to take a penalty I said, 'oh, I like it.' So, went direct and I think if someone go to take this ball he will punch in the faces of his (team)mates. I'm pretty sure of that"

00:01:05, 40 minutes ago