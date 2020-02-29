IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

Consultations will take place over the next 12 months on the law with proposals expected at the end of that process.

IFAB, the International Football Association Board, also approved clarifications to the existing laws to "differentiate more clearly" between the arm and shoulder.

The organisation also said it will try out the use of additional substitutions for concussion cases with FIFA saying it is ready to introduce trials at this year's Olympic Games starting in July.

