Iker Casillas announces retirement from professional football

Iker Casillas of Spain celebrates lifting the World Cup with team mates during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

Casillas was born in Madrid and came through the Real system, making his debut for the club at the age of 18.

Over the next sixteen years he went on to make 725 appearances for the club, helping them win five La Liga title as well as the Champions League on three occasions.

With the national team he was the captain of the legendary team that won the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

After leaving Real in 2015 Casillas crossed the border to join Portuguese giants Porto. He suffered a heart attack during training in April 2019 and has not played since but has been doing some coaching.

Casillas wrote on Twitter in his retirement announcement "The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you.

"I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the path and the dream destination."

Casillas retires second on both Real and Spain’s all-time appearance lists, behind Raul (741) for Real and Sergio Ramos (170) for the national team.

He has made more Champions League appearances (177) than anyone else in the competition’s history and holds the record for the most clean sheets with 57.

OUR VIEW - A TRUE LEGEND

Casillas’ retirement comes as no surprise given his health condition but it is always sad when a real legend of the game decides to hang up their boots.

Given the acrimonious nature of his Real departure, and corresponding decline in form both in Madrid and Porto, it can perhaps feel as if some people have somewhat diminished Casillas’ career.

He deserves to remember as what he is, one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game. Throughout history there have been only a handful who can really stand up to his legendary feats and in terms of pure reactions alone he might be the best ever.

3: Iker Casillas poses behind trophies he has won during his career in Real Madrid after holding a press conference with Real president Florentino Perez at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to announce that he will be leaving Real Madrid football team on July Image credit: Getty Images

In the recent Eurosport Cup to decide the best goalkeeper ever he lost out to eventual winner Gianluigi Buffon in the semi-finals and the 00s when those two were at the peak of their powers were a golden age for goalkeepers.

One area where he will always lead Buffon is in terms of domestic and international honours. Casillas was captain of a club side that were crowned champions of Spain and Europe whilst internationally he led what is quite possibly the greatest national team ever. He can often be overlooked, with the Galacticos at Real and the Barcelona players that run the midfield with Spain, but his role in both team’s successes, on and off the field, cannot be overstated.

REAL MADRID STATEMENT

Real Madrid released their own statement saying Following Iker Casillas' announcement about his retirement from professional football, Real Madrid C. F. wants to show its recognition, admiration and affection for one of the biggest legends of our club and of world football.





The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football joined us at the age of 9. He was formed here and defended our shirt for 25 years, becoming one of our most emblematic captains of all time. Iker Casillas earned the love of madridismo and is a symbol of the values that Real Madrid represents.



Today one of the most important footballers in our 118 years of history calls it a day as a professional player, a player we love and admire, a goalkeeper who has made the Real Madrid legacy bigger with his work and exemplary behaviour both on and off the pitch.



He played 725 matches for the first team during 16 seasons in which he won 19 titles: 3 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 5 Spanish Leagues, 2 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. In Portugal, with Porto, he won 2 Portuguese Leagues, 1 Cup and 1 Supercup. And he has been capped by Spain 167 times, where he won 1 World Cup, 2 European Cups and 1 Under-20 World Cup.



Iker Casillas was named five times in the FIFA FIFPro World XI and was voted the world's best goalkeeper five times by the IFFHS. His impressive sporting career has been recognised with the Prince of Asturias Award for Sports, the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit, the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit and the Gold Medal of the Community of Madrid.



Iker Casillas belongs at the heart of Real Madrid and will do so forever. Real Madrid would like to convey to him and his family the love of our club, which is the club of his life.”

