Ex-Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has deleted a tweet that said he was gay, saying that his account had been hacked.

Earlier on Sunday, Casillas’ Twitter account tweeted: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

The tweet – in Spanish – was replied to by former Barcelona player Carles Puyol. Puyol’s tweet said: "It's time to tell our story."

However, Casillas' tweet would later be deleted, with the 41-year-old saying that his account had been hacked.

His follow-up tweet apologised to his 9.6 million followers, and to the LGBT community.

“Hacked account,” began the tweet. “Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

Puyol’s tweet was also deleted.

Casillas, who retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with his final club Porto, is one of football's most successful goalkeepers.

He won the World Cup, two European Championships, five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his 22-year career.

