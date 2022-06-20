Megan Rapinoe says the debate surrounding transgender inclusion should not be framed by elite sport.

Rapinoe said in a wide-ranging interview with TIME that she was 100% supportive of transgender inclusion, telling the publication that a sense of perspective is required when discussing the topic.

“I’m 100% supportive of trans inclusion. People do not know very much about it. We’re missing almost everything,” began Rapinoe

“Frankly, I think what a lot of people know is versions of the right’s talking points because they’re very loud. They’re very consistent, and they’re relentless.

“At the highest level, there is regulation. In collegiate sports, there is regulation. And at the Olympic and professional level. It’s not like it’s a free-for-all where everyone’s just doing whatever.”

Rapinoe, capped 187 times by the United States national team, added that the trans inclusion argument should not be framed by elite sport.

“And I think people also need to understand that sports is not the most important thing in life, right?" she added.

“Life is the most important thing in life. And so much of this trans inclusion argument has been put through the extremely tiny lens of elite sports. Like that is not the way that we need to be framing this question. We’re talking about kids. We’re talking about people’s lives.

“We’re talking about the entire state government coming down on one child in some states, three children in some states. They are committing suicide because they are being told that they’re gross and different and evil and sinful and they can’t play sports with their friends that they grew up with. Not to mention trying to take away health care. I think it’s monstrous.”

The Ballon d’Or winner says perspective is needed when discussing the topic and that inclusion in sport should be the starting point, before adding that issues that arise from there should be figured out as they arise.

“I would also encourage everyone out there who is afraid someone’s going to have an unfair advantage over their kid to really take a step back and think what are we actually talking about here,” the 36-year-old added.

“We’re talking about people’s lives. I’m sorry, your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important. It’s not more important than any one kid’s life.

“Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone’s scholarships, are dominating in every sport, are winning every title. I’m sorry, it’s just not happening. So we need to start from inclusion, period. And as things arise, I have confidence that we can figure it out. But we can’t start at the opposite. That is cruel. And frankly, it’s just disgusting.

“So, we need to really kind of take a step back and get a grip on what we’re really talking about here because people’s lives are at risk. Kids’ lives are at risk with the rates of suicide, the rates of depression and negative mental health and drug abuse. We’re putting everything through, God forbid a trans person be successful in sports. Get a grip on reality and take a step back.”

