Football

'Imagine if we play football like ABBA?' - Thomas Tuchel opens up on his plans for Chelsea's style of play

“Imagine if we play football like ABBA, how can we win games? It is hard to describe which style we play. Of course we want to make a style, and it is a good comparison to an orchestra, but it is also possible that someone can play a solo as well, that not everything is planned. We rely on creativity, courage, intelligence to feel moments in the game ”

00:01:39, an hour ago