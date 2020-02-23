Immobile on target as irrepressible Lazio win again

Lazio needed less than two minutes to go ahead when Adam Marusic powered through the Genoa defence to score. Immobile added the second from Felipe Caicedo's flick in the 51st minute before Francesco Cassata pulled one back.

Danilo Cataldi floated a free kick over the wall to restore Lazio's two-goal lead and Domenico Criscito grabbed another consolation for relegation-threatened Genoa with a stoppage-time penalty.

Lazio, on 59 points, are one behind Juventus, who are chasing a ninth successive title. Third-placed Inter Milan's match at home to Sampdoria was one of four games postponed on Sunday because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)