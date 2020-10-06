Spurs, who last won the league in the 1960-61 season and have not won a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup, have re-signed forward Gareth Bale and bolstered the squad with Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Carlos Vinicius.

"I think they'll make top four ... they could even win the league this year," Redknapp, who managed Spurs from 2008-2012, told Sky Sports.

"They've got cover in every position... that forward line, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale... Look at the strength in depth. They're full of midfield players. Defensively, they have two right-backs and two left-backs.

"They could be scary. Tottenham are a danger to anyone in that division this year."

Tottenham, who thrashed Manchester United 6-1 on Sunday, return to action after the international break with a home match against West Ham United on Oct. 18.

