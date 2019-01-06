In pictures: Salah penalty and Origi seal Champions League glory for Liverpool
Last updated on : 01/06/2019
Friendly: fans are chummy before the final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium
Getty Images
Suits you: Kane looks businesslike before getting the nod to start the match
Getty Images
Point made: referee Damir Skomina gestures to the spot after a handball from Moussa Sissoko
Getty Images
Explanation: the ref explains his decision to Mauricio Pochettino
Getty Images
On the spot: Salah strikes
Getty Images
Something to shout about: Henderson (left) and Salah celebrate
Getty Images
Cheeky: A pitch invader livens up proceedings
Getty Images
Deadly Divock: Origi seals victory for Liverpool in the 87th minute
Getty Images
Klopp that! The Liverpool manager looks stunned as his substitutes celebrate Origi's goal
Eurosport
Final flourish: Liverpool players celebrate at the final whistle
Getty Images
Not all white on the night: The Tottenham players looked dejected after defeat
Getty Images
Trophy time: Jordan Henderson lifts the European Cup
Getty Images
