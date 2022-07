Football

'Incredible, no words' - England boss Sarina Wiegman overwhelmed by opening Euro 2022 win against Austria

England coach Sarina Wiegman acknowledged the part the crowd played as her side beat Austria 1-0 in their opening Euro 2022 match on Wednesday. Wiegman appeared overwhelmed by the support of the Manchester crowd saying it was "Incredible" to have 70,00 people "making lots of noise" at Old Trafford.

