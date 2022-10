Football

'Incredible respect' - Pep Guardiola on drinking wine with Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola praised Erik ten Hag for the recent turn around in fortunes at Manchester United, ahead of the Manchester derby at City's Etihad Stadium on Sunday. A fifth consecutive league win for United on Sunday would end City's unbeaten start to the season and close the gap between the two North East rivals to just two points.

00:01:23, an hour ago