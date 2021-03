Football

'Incredible' stats but Pep Guardiola focused on Manchester United match after win over Wolves

Reaction from Pep Guardiola after Manchester City recorded their 21st consecutive victory across all competitions, and equalled their club-record 28-match unbeaten run, with a resounding 4-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

00:00:43, 5 views, 16 hours ago