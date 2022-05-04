Football

'Incredibly tough' - Andy Robertson on Liverpool's Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal

Andy Robertson: "Yeah, unbelievable. Incredibly tough tie. Never easy. But, to be in a final, is never, ever easy in whatever competition you are in, and to make this the third (UEFA Champions League final appearance for Liverpool) in the space of five years, is incredible from this group of boys. And, us as players and fans and everyone alike, should never, ever take this for granted."

00:01:13, an hour ago