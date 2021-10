Football

‘Individually France are the best team in the world' - Luis Enrique ahead of the Nations League final

'I think individually France is the best team in the world' said Spain head coach Luis Enrique ahead of the Nations League final on Sunday. 'La Roja' defeated Italy 2-1 to reach the final, while France fought back from a 2-0 down to beat Belgium 3-2.

