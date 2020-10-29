Matches in Liga 1, the country's top division, were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with only three rounds played. They had been scheduled to resume this month, pending approval from authorities.

However, following a meeting of the executive committee of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), the resumption was pushed back to an unspecified date early next year after the body was not given clearance to restart games by police.

Football Soccer-New players bring tricky dilemma for Atalanta coach AN HOUR AGO

Liga 2 and Liga 3 have also been postponed. (Reporting by Michael Church, ; editing by John Stonestreet)

Europa League Arteta 'hurt' leaving Saliba out of injury-riddled Europa squad 2 HOURS AGO