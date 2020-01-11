Ings nets late winner as Southampton stun Leicester

The in-form Ings, who had missed a slew of chances earlier in the match, struck the winner - his 14th league goal of the season - in the 81st minute after collecting a through pass from substitute Che Adams.

The hosts thought that they had levelled the tie at 2-2 in the 90th minute when Jonny Evans nodded in a free kick from James Maddison, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) judged the defender to be in an offside position.

Leicester had earlier gone ahead in the 14th minute through midfielder Dennis Praet's first goal for the club, as he tapped the ball in after Jamie Vardy ran on to a lobbed pass and fired a cross into the penalty area.

Southampton levelled five minutes later as Armstrong's curling left-footed shot went in after a deflection off Maddison.

Southampton were given a second-half penalty when Caglar Soyuncu brought down Shane Long in the box, but VAR deemed that he was marginally offside in the build-up and also rescinded the yellow card issued to the Leicester defender.