Ings strike gives Southampton 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

With the Saints yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season, the game was peppered with tough tackles from both sides. Southampton's Pierre Hojbjerg literally had the shirt torn from his back in one early altercation.

Palace had a first-half goal by Max Meyer ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) after fleet-footed winger Wilfried Zaha was found to have been offside during the build-up.

There were no such doubts when they eventually did take the lead, as defender James Tomkins headed Luka Milivojevic's precise freekick in off the underside of the crossbar five minutes into the second half.

Southampton were thrown a lifeline when Palace defender Martin Kelly under-hit a back pass to Tomkins, and Ings pounced to fire a simple equaliser.

Moussa Djenepo and Ings both went close for the home side and James Ward-Prowse also had a late freekick saved, but Palace managed to hang on for a draw that leaves them in ninth spot on 27 points, with Southampton 15th on 22. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)