The 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward was declared unfit after a medical test when he joined up with his Dutch team mates on Monday.
No details were given of the injury but Bergwijn was sidelined last season with an ankle injury.
The KNVB said he would not be replaced in the 24-man squad named by coach Frank de Boer for Wednesday’s friendly against Spain in Amsterdam and Nations League games at home to Bosnia and away in Poland. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
