Injured Neymar sidelined for four weeks - PSG

"Neymar underwent an MRI (scan) this afternoon... a medical check up will be done in eight days but his return to competition is expected in four weeks depending on the evolution (of the injury)," PSG said in a statement.

Neymar picked up the injury during Brazil's 1-1 draw against Nigeria in a friendly game in Singapore on Sunday.

The striker is set to miss PSG's two Champions League games against Club Brugge next week and on Nov. 6. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)