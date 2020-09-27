The South Korean impressed before going off at the break, striking the post and the crossbar, but manager Jose Mourinho confirmed he had to replace him due to the hamstring injury.

Son is set to be sidelined for a busy period of fixtures for the north London club.

Football I'll do the fighting, Suarez can do the biting, jokes Costa 27 MINUTES AGO

Spurs play Chelsea in the League Cup on Tuesday and then have a Europa League qualifier against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.

On Sunday they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United before the international break. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ian Chadband)

Football Galvanised Vardy says Leicester must show consistency AN HOUR AGO