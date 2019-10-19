Inspired Gomis secures 0-0 draw for Dijon at Lyon

Moussa Dembele tested Dijon's Senegalese stopper early on but Gomis was equal to the task, making a brilliant save to touch the ball around the post after just six minutes.

With boos and whistles resounding around the ground after the first half, Lyon upped the tempo in the second, peppering the opposition goal with shots and headers, but somehow Gomis kept them out.

He steered a fizzing shot from Maxwel Cornet away for a corner midway through the second half and denied Dembele again in the 80th minute, pushing away his header.

As the game wore on, the visitors gave up any attacking ambitions and resorted to kicking the ball as far as possible from their own goal as they hung on to secure a point.

Dijon remained second from bottom on eight points from nine league games while Lyon are 14th on 10 points.

