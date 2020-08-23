Inter beat Atletico-MG to go to top of Serie A table

PORTO ALEGRE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Internacional moved to the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win over joint early season pace-setters Atletico Mineiro.

The Porto Alegre club carried away all three points thanks to a nice finish from Thiago Galhardo, who took advantage of slack defending to slot home just eight minutes into the match.

It was the second defeat in a row for Atletico. After winning their first three games of the season Jorge Sampaoli’s side are now in third place in the league table.

Inter go top with 12 points from their first five games. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

