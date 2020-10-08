"The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols," said Inter in a statement.
The Italian football federation said on Wednesday that two members of the under-21 squad had tested positive without naming them. It said that the rest of the squad were re-tested and all results were negative.
Inter's next match is the derby against AC Milan on Oct 17.
(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
