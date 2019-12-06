Inter fail to capitalise on Roma mistakes in 0-0 draw

The result put Inter on 38 points but gave champions Juve the chance to regain top spot if they win at third-placed Lazio, who have 30, on Saturday. Roma are fourth with 29 points.

Inter's Matias Vecino and Marcelo Brozovic squandered openings which followed mistakes by their opponents just before halftime, while Romelu Lukaku saw his shot saved by Antonio Mirante after intercepting Jordan Veretout's wayward back pass.

Mirante produced a fine fingertip save early in the second to keep out another Vecino effort as frustrated Inter failed to find a way past the solid Roma defence. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)