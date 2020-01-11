Inter go clear at the top despite being held by Atalanta

Lautaro Martinez had fired Antonio Conte's side in front after four minutes but Robin Gosens levelled for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining.

Atalanta had a golden chance to snatch all three points from the penalty spot with two minutes of regulation time remaining, but Handanovic dived to save Luis Muriel’s spot kick.

Inter are top of the table on 46 points from 19 games at the midway stage of the season, but second-placed champions Juve can overtake them by beating AS Roma away on Sunday.

Atalanta remain in fifth place on 35 points, level with fourth-placed Roma. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)