Jade Jones, Anthony Ogogo & Gemma Gibbons
Stage 7, Vasto - L'Aquila (185km)
Stage 7, Uninterrupted Coverage
In today's Euro Papers the Lautaro Martinez transfer saga continues as Inter Milan hold out for the full fee.
There is a contact storm brewing in the Spanish capital…
In today's Euro Papers the futures of Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez.
Does this memo explain Barca's policy?
In today's Euro Papers why does Ousmane Dembele hold the key for Barcelona's move for Miralem Pjanic?
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as they demolished hosts Mainz 5-0 on Sunday.
Bayern Munich avenged their 5-1 drubbing against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the season by beating them 5-2 at the Allianz Arena.
Barcelona boss Quique Setien would love to manage Neymar, giving the player hope that his return to the Nou Camp could finally happen.
Watch Bundesliga highlights as Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in the Berlin derby,
In today's Euro Papers Miralem Pjanic has his heart set on a dream move, which certainly isn't to Stamford Bridge.