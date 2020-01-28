-Inter Milan sign Denmark playmaker Eriksen from Spurs
COPENHAGEN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Thursday.
The 27-year-old Eriksen, at Spurs since 2013, was out of contract in June and had suffered a dip in form this season before making one of the most high profile moves so far in the January transfer window. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen and Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)