Lukaku has struggled for regular first-team football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Serie A club are ready to offer the Belgium striker an escape route.

Inter are expected to replace Luciano Spalletti with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as manager ahead of next season, with the side currently fourth in the table with one game of the 2018/19 season remaining.

Antonio Conte has been linked with the Inter Milan jobGetty Images

Inter need to beat Empoli at the San Siro on Sunday to guarantee Champions League football next season, but the club are already looking at a change of management - and Conte has already drawn up his list of transfer targets.

Lukaku tops the bill having struggled to replicate his first season at Old Trafford, scoring 15 goals in 45 appearances for United in all competitions during a stop-start campaign.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter are willing to strike a deal involving Ivan Perisic heading in the opposite direction, after United expressed an interest in the Croatia international last summer.

Video - Euro Papers: Mbappe wants astounding £240m Real Madrid move 01:33

According to Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur, Everton will receive £5million even if United were to sell Lukaku before his current contract expires, following the agreement between the two clubs in 2017.

Lukaku could be joined by Victor Moses in making the move to Milan, after the Nigerian played a key role in Chelsea's Premier League-winning campaign in 2017 under Conte.

Moses signed an 18-month loan agreement with Fenerbahce from Chelsea in January, but would be keen on a reunion with his former boss.