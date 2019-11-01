Inter miss late penalty in 1-1 draw with Athletico

Rodrigo Lindoso put Inter ahead after 11 minutes with a nice lob but Rony volleyed an equaliser for Athletico midway through the first half.

Guerrero missed from the spot with eight minutes remaining and just a minute later had a goal chopped off for offside.

The result means Inter missed the chance to leapfrog Gremio into fifth place. They are now on 46 points, one behind their city rivals.

The gap at the top of the table has narrowed to eight with leaders Flamengo held to a 2-2 draw at Goias on Thursday. Second-placed Palmeiras beat Sao Paulo 3-0 on Wednesday.

